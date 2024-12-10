'Big moments in big games': Middlesbrough FC chief on his side's loss at Leeds United after strong fightback
The game was in the balance at 1-1 with an own goal early in the second half from Max Wober cancelling out Willy Gnonto’s early opener.
Boro, much improved on the restart, spurned a huge chance to take the lead when Ben Doak was denied by Illan Meslier.
Leeds made them pay and goals from Daniel James and Brenden Aaronson secured an eighth home win on the spin for Leeds, who moved top.
Carrick, whose side drew 1-1 at promotion-chasing Burnley last Friday, said: “Big moments in big games, in any game, are key.
"Over the last two games we're playing against players and teams who have played a lot of Premier League football.
"For our boys who have not been in that situation, they can take a lot of confidence from the way we've gone about it. We're striving to be close to the top of the league and the boys are bitterly disappointed to not take more from both games, certainly tonight.
"So we can take a lot of confidence from that. I've said it before, there are ways of not winning and taking positives. Sometimes it's how you lose and there's a lot of good we can take from the game tonight.
"I was disappointed with the result. I thought the game was right in the balance in the second half and in some ways it was where we wanted it.
"We had a really good spell and looked and felt like we could go on and win the game. We were doing loads and loads of good things and we're bitterly disappointed to lose it in the end.
“They started well, we started a bit tentatively. We grew into the game and we were more positive as the game went on.
"We showed good quality to take control of possession and a little bit more positive pressing. We played with more belief and made it happen and that carried into the second half and I thought we were really good for the first half of the second half.”
