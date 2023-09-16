Middlesbrough are rooted to the bottom of the Championship – but head coach Michael Carrick is not hitting the panic button.

A summer of change appears to have put the brakes on Middlesbrough’s progress, with the early stages of the season yielding little in the way of points.

Four defeats and a draw from their opening five league games placed them bottom heading into the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, with a trip to Blackburn Rovers looming, Carrick is retaining faith in his squad and methods.

Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough are rooted to the bottom of the Championship. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

He said: “I'm convinced and believe in the players that much that if we keep doing the things we're doing, largely, and keep doing the right things, then we'll be okay.

"I've quite enjoyed the last couple of weeks actually, working with the players and seeing the improvement and looking forward to what's coming up.

"Results-wise, it's been difficult. Performance-wise, there's been a lot good things. It hasn't gone quite our way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You've got to stay level – level when you win and level when it doesn't go to plan. We're pretty calm and actually excited and looking forward to the games coming up.”

Outsiders may have assumed the international break was a much-needed breather for Boro, some respite from the scrutiny that comes with struggle. But Carrick insists that isn’t the case and that a continuation of the schedule would have been preferable.

He said: “We'd probably prefer to be playing games just as much as anything, that's what we're here for. We've made the most of the break in terms of the work and the rest and getting the right balance.

"Boys that have just come into the club over the last few weeks, it gives them a chance to settle a little bit, but I'd much rather be playing games.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carrick is now working with a much-changed squad, following a spate of departures and an influx of new faces.

The transition into the new campaign has been anything but seamless but the Middlesbrough boss has insisted the settling process can take time.

He said: “It's just part of developing the team and individuals really. Training is a part of it, off the field is part of it, in terms of meetings and getting across our points and beliefs and how we want to play.