All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Bradford City announce July friendly with Championship outfit Middlesbrough FC - four days after hosting Hull City

BRADFORD CITY have pencilled in a home friendly with Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough on Wednesday, July 26.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 15th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST

The fixture with Boro will kick off at 7.30pm.

City’s squad contains ex-Boro boys players Richie Smallwood and Harry Chapman.

City, who return to pre-season training on June 29, will face Bury in their first pre-season friendly on Saturday, July 8.

Valley Parade. Picture: Tony Johnson.Valley Parade. Picture: Tony Johnson.
Valley Parade. Picture: Tony Johnson.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It will be the Shakers’ first game at their traditional Gigg Lane home since May 2019.

Mark Hughes’s side head to southern Spain for a seven-day overseas tour in Valencia the following day.

They will face CD Eldense on Friday July 14 (5pm local time).

City will then travel to the Horsfall Community Stadium on Wednesday July 19 (7.30pm) to take on Bradford (Park Avenue) in the two sides’ annual pre-season fixture.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Back-to-back home outings against Championship outfits Hull and Boro will then follow. The Tigers head to Bradford on Saturday, July 22 (3pm).

The Bantams’ pre-season fixture schedule will then conclude at the Crown Oil Arena, where they will face Rochdale on Saturday July 29 (3.00pm), before the opening weekend of the EFL season seven days later.

Related topics:Hull City