Bradford City announce July friendly with Championship outfit Middlesbrough FC - four days after hosting Hull City

BRADFORD CITY have pencilled in a home friendly with Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough on Wednesday, July 26.

The fixture with Boro will kick off at 7.30pm.

City’s squad contains ex-Boro boys players Richie Smallwood and Harry Chapman.

City, who return to pre-season training on June 29, will face Bury in their first pre-season friendly on Saturday, July 8.

Valley Parade. Picture: Tony Johnson.

It will be the Shakers’ first game at their traditional Gigg Lane home since May 2019.

Mark Hughes’s side head to southern Spain for a seven-day overseas tour in Valencia the following day.

They will face CD Eldense on Friday July 14 (5pm local time).

City will then travel to the Horsfall Community Stadium on Wednesday July 19 (7.30pm) to take on Bradford (Park Avenue) in the two sides’ annual pre-season fixture.

Back-to-back home outings against Championship outfits Hull and Boro will then follow. The Tigers head to Bradford on Saturday, July 22 (3pm).