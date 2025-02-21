Bristol City 2 Middlesbrough 1: Second-half no-show ramps up pressure on Boro boss Michael Carrick
The West Ham loanee, a 63rd-minute replacement for Anis Mehmeti, fired in from Cam Pring’s cross nine minutes later and then tapped home the rebound when Scott Twine’s 82nd-minute free-kick came back off the crossbar.
Boro had looked set to end their losing streak when Tommy Conway scored against his old club after 37 minutes, heading into an unguarded net after goalkeeper Max O’Leary had parried Kelechi Iheanacho’s shot into his path.
But the visitors came under the cosh in the second half and there was no doubting City’s right to the points.
Both sides created openings in an even first 20 minutes. Twine fired narrowly over for City after a fifth-minute free-kick was played into his path, 25 yards out.
Neto Borges came close with Boro’s first goal attempt when his 12th-minute shot was deflected into O’Leary’s arms and – seven minutes later – O’Leary saved again from Delano Burgzorg’s low drive.
Mehmeti fired narrowly wide for the hosts with a 20th-minute shot from inside the box and Twine had another effort blocked before Sinclair Armstrong’s curling long-range chance just cleared the Boro crossbar after 31 minutes.
Max Bird’s 25-yard shot was saved at full stretch by Middlesbrough goalkeeper Mark Travers, but at the other end, Burgzorg should have done better when mishitting his effort wide for a Borges cross.
Conway celebrated his goal in front of the City fans who had jeered him from kick-off. But it should have been 1-1 at the break as Bird’s shot brought a reaction save from Travers and Twine somehow contrived to put the rebound wide.
Boro defenders put their bodies on the line to withstand heavy City pressure at the start of the second half, a prime example being Rav Van Den Berg’s brave 56th-minute block on Twine’s close-range shot.
But goalkeeper Travers was needed after 62 minutes when Armstrong burst onto a long ball out of defence and saw his shot from an angle parried by the visiting keeper.
City head coach Liam Manning then made a triple substitution, sending on Earthy, Yu Hirakawa and Pring for Mehmeti, Mark Sykes and Haydon Roberts.
Hirakawa almost made an instant impact, heading wide from a Tanner cross. And moments later another Hirakawa cross led to Pring teeing up Earthy for the equaliser.
It was all City as Travers went full length to save from Twine’s 25-yard shot. And after Earthy’s winner, the busy Boro stopper had to dive to his left to palm out another Twine effort as they held on for maximum points to move to sixth.
