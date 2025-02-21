Bristol City 2 Middlesbrough 1: Second-half no-show ramps up pressure on Boro boss Michael Carrick

Substitute George Earthy netted a 10-minute second-half brace as Bristol City came from behind to leap into the Championship play-off spots with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough and their under-pressure manager Michael Carrick at Ashton Gate.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The West Ham loanee, a 63rd-minute replacement for Anis Mehmeti, fired in from Cam Pring’s cross nine minutes later and then tapped home the rebound when Scott Twine’s 82nd-minute free-kick came back off the crossbar.

Boro had looked set to end their losing streak when Tommy Conway scored against his old club after 37 minutes, heading into an unguarded net after goalkeeper Max O’Leary had parried Kelechi Iheanacho’s shot into his path.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the visitors came under the cosh in the second half and there was no doubting City’s right to the points.

Bristol City's George Earthy (centre) celebrates after the Sky Bet Championship victory over Middlesbrough (Picture: PA)

Both sides created openings in an even first 20 minutes. Twine fired narrowly over for City after a fifth-minute free-kick was played into his path, 25 yards out.

Neto Borges came close with Boro’s first goal attempt when his 12th-minute shot was deflected into O’Leary’s arms and – seven minutes later – O’Leary saved again from Delano Burgzorg’s low drive.

Mehmeti fired narrowly wide for the hosts with a 20th-minute shot from inside the box and Twine had another effort blocked before Sinclair Armstrong’s curling long-range chance just cleared the Boro crossbar after 31 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max Bird’s 25-yard shot was saved at full stretch by Middlesbrough goalkeeper Mark Travers, but at the other end, Burgzorg should have done better when mishitting his effort wide for a Borges cross.

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick during the defeat at Ashton Gate. (Picture: PA)

Conway celebrated his goal in front of the City fans who had jeered him from kick-off. But it should have been 1-1 at the break as Bird’s shot brought a reaction save from Travers and Twine somehow contrived to put the rebound wide.

Boro defenders put their bodies on the line to withstand heavy City pressure at the start of the second half, a prime example being Rav Van Den Berg’s brave 56th-minute block on Twine’s close-range shot.

But goalkeeper Travers was needed after 62 minutes when Armstrong burst onto a long ball out of defence and saw his shot from an angle parried by the visiting keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City head coach Liam Manning then made a triple substitution, sending on Earthy, Yu Hirakawa and Pring for Mehmeti, Mark Sykes and Haydon Roberts.

Hirakawa almost made an instant impact, heading wide from a Tanner cross. And moments later another Hirakawa cross led to Pring teeing up Earthy for the equaliser.