Burnley FC v Middlesbrough: Roundheads lock horns with Cavaliers in key Championship joust at Turf Moor
In the one corner are Middlesbrough, cultivating a reputation as being one of the Championship's great entertainers, an adventurous side with attacking weapons, but who also let in a few.
They are the top-scorers in the division with 32 goals, including 18 in their past five matches.
Locking horns with them are a Burnley side whose defensive fortitude is exemplary.
The Clarets have conceded just six goals in 18 league fixtures this term. It explains why they are well placed for an instant return to the Premier League and they will move top and leapfrog Sheffield United if they beat Boro.
Their defensive record is comfortably the best in the EFL and while seven second-tier clubs have scored more goals than they have managed so far, it hardly matters, given their peerless goals against record.
The Clarets have won their past four games in a row without conceding a goal.
Boro chief Michael Carrick said: "That’s part of the challenge that we enjoy. That’s football.
"You try to make your strengths into bigger strengths and find weaknesses.
"They’ll be doing the same looking at us and how they can hurt us. It’s part of the game that I really enjoy, trying to find that, and the boys have been in good form and scoring goals, so there are two sides to it.
"It makes for a good game. It’s two really good teams and two good squads, and it’s part of the challenge of trying to find a way to make the difference." Carrick has an intriguing selection poser up front, with Tommy Conway getting the nod ahead of Emmanuel Latte Lath in last weekend's win over Hull City.
For the Boro boss, it's about competing with their rivals as opposed to each other.
He added: "I don’t think it’s competition and competing against each other. We’re competing against everyone else and that’s part of being a squad. The boys are all pulling in the same direction which is massively, massively important for us."
Seny Dieng, Riley McGree and Rav van den Berg could be involved at Turf Moor, having returned to full training.