Carabao Cup: Two Yorkshire derbies in first-round draw

The ex-Tigers captain, who joined the Bantams this week, will step out at Valley Parade against his old side in the week commencing August 8.

It means that Bradford will start the season with two home games against Yorkshire teams in Doncaster Rovers and Hull.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, another all-White Rose affair in round one sees Barnsley go to Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough.

New Bradford City signing Richie Smallwood. Picture: Bradford City

The Reds visited Teesside in the second round of the competition as recently as September 2020 when they triumphed 2-0 win at the Riverside.

Revenge will be firmly in the mindset of Sheffield Wednesday, who welcome the side who ended their season in the League One play-offs at the end of last term in Sunderland.

Also in the Carabao Cup, Sheffield United face a tough trip to Steve Bruce’s West Brom, while Huddersfield Town have home advantage against Preston.

Two other Yorkshire sides have been handed home ties with Doncaster welcoming Lincoln City and Harrogate Town hosting EFL newcomers Stockport County. Rotherham United visit Port Vale.

Leeds United’s Under-21s find themselves pitted in a north-west group for the third year in the northern section of the Papa John’s Trophy.

They will be in a group alongside Bolton, Crewe and Tranmere.

In Group E, Newcastle United Under-21s will face Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers and Lincoln City. The top-flight team in Group H, which contains Bradford City, Sheffield Wednesday and Burton, will be Leicester City.