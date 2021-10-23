Cardiff City v Middlesbrough: ‘A good result for Mick will change everything’

Back in mid-September, a 2-1 away victory for Warnock’s Boro side at Nottingham Forest proved to be the death knell for Chris Hughton’s managerial rein at Nottingham Forest.

Should Boro register three points at Warnock’s former club Cardiff City today, then Mick McCarthy’s time in South Wales is in deep trouble, with the straight-talking Yorkshireman honest enough to admit that himself.

McCarthy quipped that Warnock will get “a better reception than I will”, with the under-fire Cardiff boss well aware of the position he finds himself in and the first to admit he will be “in trouble” if the Bluebirds lose.

Middlesbrough's manager Neil Warnock and Barnsley's head coach Markus Schopp. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

On the predicament of his one-time Barnsley team-mate, Warnock commented: “We all know the industry we are in. We all know what is around the corner. Everybody has a bad spell.

“I have to enjoy it now. I am on my last lap and I will do as well as I can.

“I will do the best I can for Middlesbrough.

“Steve Gibson has been amazing and the fans. You will always get a minority.

“A good result for Mick will change everything.

“You look at our away results and he will think they have a really good chance.

“I know I will get a good reception, that is what the Bluebirds were like with me. But when the game goes, they will be hostile to my team.

“You know, it was a miracle to get promotion with that squad (in 2017-18).