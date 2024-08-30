Cardiff City v Middlesbrough FC: Striker talk followed by addressing the case for the defence in the Principality

Cardiff City v Middlesbrough IN the final week of a transfer window which saw talk of defensive targets come to the fore at Middlesbrough, strikers took centre stage yesterday.

A dramatic deadline-day link suggesting Ipswich Town were keen on Boro hot-shot Emmanuel Latte Lath represented a thoroughly unwelcome development.

After seemingly having his head turned, the Ivory Coast international initially did not travel to Wales ahead of Saturday’s game. Talks in the afternoon, involving boss Michael Carrick resolved the issue, with Boro having been adamant that the player, one year into a four-year deal, would not be sold.

Josh Coburn’s move out was rather more expected in truth, by contrast.

Middlesbrough striker Josh Coburn, who has joined Millwall on loan.

Speculation has revolved around the forward, 21, for a number of weeks, with the rumours intensifying following Boro's £5m purchase of Bristol City frontman Tommy Conway.

With Latte Lath, Delano Burgzorg, Marcus Forss and Micah Hamilton also on deck as forward options, the decision was made to allow Coburn to continue his development elsewhere.

The Richmond-born player, who scored in the recent EFL Cup win at Leeds United, has joined up with Millwall on loan for the remainder of the season.

Other Championship suitors included Preston North End, with Coburn offered the chance of regular Championship game-time which was looking like being a struggle on Teesside, as it stood.

Just over 12 hours after the closure of the window, Boro – who completed a move for exciting Liverpool winger Ben Doak ahead of the deadline –face stepping out onto the field at lunch-time in Cardiff, with one of their longest away trips of the season not exactly well timed in that regard.

Boro’s options remain thin at centre-back with their deficiencies exposed in Tuesday's embarrassing 5-0 evisceration at the hands of Stoke City in the EFL Cup at a stunned Riverside Stadium.

A loan move for Ipswich Town’s George Edmundson has provided a badly-needed extra option.

Rav van den Berg and Jonny Howson will be assessed before the appointment in the principality, with senior centre-halves Dael Fry and Darragh Lenihan both still out injured and other defenders in Tommy Smith and Alex Bangura also sidelined.

In the absence of Van den Berg – linked with Fulham ahead of the deadline – Luke Ayling was forced to play at centre-back in last weekend's 2-2 draw against Portsmouth, while 17-year-old Harley Hunt made his debut in the midweek defeat to Stoke.