MIDDLESBROUGH have confirmed that they are subsidising the cost of tickets for the club's Carabao Cup last-16 tie at League One outfit Exeter City at the end of October.

The Championship outfit will clock up the miles later this month and throughout November with a first-ever trip to Exeter's St James Park home on October 31 being preceded by an appointment at Norwich City on October 24.

Boro face a Devon double-header following their game in Exeter, with Michael Carrick's side visiting Plymouth Argyle four days later in the Championship on November 4.

The Teessiders’ next away fixture after that is another long trek to the west to face Bristol City on November 25.

St James Park, home of Exeter City, whom Middlesbrough visit on October 31. Picture: Getty Images.

Following discussions with Middlesbrough Supporters Forum, the club will provide a subsidy on each ticket for tie in Exeter by £10 for adults and over-65s and 18-23s and £5 for under-18s.

A club spokesman said: "Our away support is absolutely fantastic, and with trips to Exeter and Plymouth Argyle in the same week - either side of trips to Norwich City and Bristol City - we wanted to be able to do something to try and help our travelling supporters.

"Michael and the players really appreciate the support we receive – as do we all - and to see so many of you at away grounds certainly makes a difference.”

Boro have received 960 terraced tickets and 349 seating tickets for the Grecians tie.

Riley McGree and Rav van den Berg have both been withdrawn from international duty this week.The former will miss out on Australia's clashes with England on Friday and New Zealand next week due to a foot injury.