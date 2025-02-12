Championship league position is currently unacceptable admits Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick after another defensive implosion at Sheffield United
After some poor concessions in recent games against the likes of Preston and Sunderland, Boro’s ailments at the back continued with all three Blades goals having elements of mistakes from the visitors perspective.
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Ben Brereton Diaz and Anel Ahmedhodzic struck, with Boro briefly drawing level ahead of the break with a controversial penalty, converted by Delano Burgzorg.
Boro are in danger of dropping off the play-off pace and have not won back-to-back games since late November. They have won just twice in their past ten games and lost five of their last six games in all competitions.
On whether ninth place is acceptable as it stands, Carrick said: "It’s not good enough. It’s not acceptable and we want to do better.
"We have got to accept that and I have no problem in saying that.
"You get questioned when you don’t win games and we’ve got to move on quickly.”
Offering his thoughts on the game, he added: "It was another game which went away from us late on.
"I did not think we started particularly well. We got into the game and got the goal and it was a good platform to build from.
"I thought the second half was in the balance and could have gone either way. Then, there were more moments that are costing us really. It’s not a nice feeling.
"We have got to find a way and it’s up to me and the staff and the players together.
"It’s decision-making and all sorts of things come into it. Connections and game understanding at certain moments and we are not making it easier for ourselves.”