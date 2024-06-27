Championship side Hull City complete permanent signing of former Middlesbrough FC and Rotherham United loanee
Giles joined the Tigers in January and featured 17 times as the East Yorkshire outfit narrowly missed out on reaching the Championship play-offs.
The 24-year-old, who spent previous loan spells in the White Rose at Middlesbrough and Rotherham United, returned to his parent club at the end of the season.
City had an clause to buy inserted into the original deal and following close-season discussions with Luton, that option has been triggered to allow Giles to move back to Hull on a permanent basis.
The Telford-born player has signed a three-year contract, with a further year’s option.
Giles was recently linked with a return to Boro, where he spent a very successful season-long loan in 2022-23, when Michael Carrick’s side finished in the top six of the second tier.
Boro were understood to be monitoring developments, but were not said to be actively pursuing a move for the player due to their current options in the left-back position.
Giles arrival follows on from the departure earlier on Thursday of attacking midfielder Ozan Tufan.
The former Turkey international has returned to his homeland to join Trabzonspor with the deal reportedly worth around £1.7m for the player.
Tufan, 29, joined City two summers ago for around £4m from Fenerbahce.
He has signed a three-year contract with Trabzonspor, with the option of a fourth year.
