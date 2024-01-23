Chelsea 6 Middlesbrough 1: Another bridge of sighs as Boro play themselves into a lot of bother at Blues

They came into the game with hopes - it turned out to be huge delusions - of becoming the first club from the EFL to reach the League Cup final in its guise since Bradford City in 2013.

The seven-strong club also included Sheffield Wednesday and themselves.

They reached this particular final in 1998 and were beaten, yes, you have guessed it, Chelsea.

The previous year, the Londoners had plenty of mirth at Boro’s expense when they scored a goal after just 43 seconds of the FA Cup final, courtesy of Roberto di Matteo.

On a blue Tuesday, they heaped more punishment and laughter upon Boro after not only wiping out a first-leg deficit, but making the tie - and their Wembley passage - safe by the half-time whistle.

After plundering four goals in the first half to ravage sorry Boro, two arrived more late on. It was grim for Boro, with the main saving grace being the constant backing of their travelling away end who packed out the Shed End. They deserved better and did at least see a late ‘consolation.’

Chelsea had been struggling for a touch of confidence of late and Mauricio Pochettino came into it under pressure. Assistance came not just from those in blue, but red, emphatically.

While the hosts, whose line-up cost £502m, are clearly operating at a different level to Boro, help comes in handy. It proved another embarrassing episode for the Teessiders, who handed the game to Chelsea on a platter.

All of Boro’s four concessions were self-inflicted in the first period. Some more than others, with the third and four goals conceded which nailed the tie being desperately poor. Make that naive.

Boro headed to Stamford Bridge without a win in 21 visits since March 1975. They hadn’t so much as scored a goal in the last nine.

Michael Carrick’s side actually made a nice enough start and stroked the ball around nicely. Unfortunately, they got carried away.

The pain started on 15 minutes. Captain-for-the-night Ben Chilwell - who had headed an early chance over - slotted the ball to Raheem Sterling with the outside of his foot.

Played onside by Dael Fry, His cross was destined for Armando Broja, with Jonathan Howson getting the final touch as the ball flew into the net after Boro had been undressed.

Sterling, berated by Blues fans after the first leg, enjoyed himself rather much a fortnight on. He gave Lukas Engel considerable problems, with the Boro left-back not getting much help.

In games earlier this season against Leicester and in the first leg against Chelsea, Boro focused on keeping their shape and were risk averse and selected their times to attack at the right times in the right areas with wisdom. Here, they had brainstorms.

It was two just before the half-hour when Axel Disasi and Sterling had a ball down the right. Sterling’s beautiful flick found the defender whose cross found the unmarked Enzo - with Howson failing to track his runner - for an easy finish.

The Bridge relaxed and started to enjoy it. Two become three when Matt Clarke’s poor pass was seized upon in an instant. Boro were caught with their pants down and Disasi finished.

After his profligate night on Teesside, Cole Palmer then joined the party. Again, inexcusable play from Dan Barlaser and Hayden Hackney, passing the ball out from the back in the wrong area - and at the wrong time - was feasted upon. Palmer wasn’t for passing up gifts this time.

The tie clearly over, much of the second half was a non-event. It suited Boro. Their supporters, 4,300 strong, were commendably strong and loud in their vocal support in the circumstances.

A fifth did arrive unfortunately, with loose play from a throw-in seized on again by Chelsea. Sub Conor Gallagher evaded Barlaser and pulled the ball back for Palmer to finish nicely.

Chelsea had the taste for it again and scored a sixth after an initial mistake by Engel, with Noni Madueke firing towards goal, with Rav van den Berg getting the final touch.

A fine finish from Rogers provided a consolation late on.. A first goal at the Bridge in ten matches, but smallest of beers.

Chelsea: Petrovic; Disasi, Thiago Silva, Colwill, Chilwell (Gilchrist 65); Caicedo (Chukwuemeka 72), Enzo; Mudryk (Madueke 45), Palmer, Sterling (Castledine 85); Broja (Gallagher 65). Unused substitutes: Bergstrom, Curd, Badiashile, Washington.

Middlesbrough: Glover; van den Berg, Clarke, Fry, Engel; Barlaser, Howson (O’Brien 71), Hackney; Rogers, Crooks (Gilbert 89), Forss (Dijksteel 45). Unused substitutes: Jones, McNair, Coburn, McCabe, Bridge, Bilongo.