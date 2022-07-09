Chris Wilder addresses Middlesbrough's links to Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle and Southampton striker Adam Armstrong

Boro have been linked with moves for Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle and Southampton's Adam Armstrong this window, as they continue preparations for their season opener against West Brom on July 30.

Wilder's side beat York City 3-2 in a pre-season friendly on Friday night but remain short of a goal-scorer.

Gayle made just nine appearances for Newcastle last season while reports have claimed that Southampton are willing to let Armstrong leave the south coast on loan.

"There is a whole host of names we will get linked with. It is such a competitive market," said Wilder when asked about the links to Gayle and Armstrong.

"Every club is after players who can make a difference and who can score 20 to 25 goals, we have to be creative.

"We will be competitive and we are looking around. There is a huge gap at the top of the pitch.

"We need a squad with depth and quality, especially at the top of the pitch, that gets us where we want to be which is in and around the top of the division."

CHRIS WILDER: Wants a new forward in his Middlesbrough squad. Picture: Getty Images.

Wilder is happy to wait for the right player, with three weeks to go before they kick off their 2022-23 Championship campaign.

"We would all love to be in the position where there are two or three more bodies in the football club," added Wilder.

"We have to be patient. It is a small market and we are after quality.