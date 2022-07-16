Chris Wilder confident of completing more signings before Middlesbrough's league opener against West Brom

Boro kick off their league campaign at the end of this month and Wilder is keen to add a new striker to his ranks.

The ex-Sheffield United manager is hopeful of strengthening his squad this week with Liam Roberts, Ryan Giles and Darragh Lenihan already moving to the Riverside Stadium this summer.

"We know we have got to add players to this group, everybody at the club understands that," he said following a 3-0 friendly loss to Portuguese side Braga on Friday night.

"I am confident that we will do over the next week to 10 days. We have to, as the season starts in two weeks.

"We will have better players through the doors in the club and that will make us stronger."

Boro's defeat to Braga came at the end of a week-long training camp in Portugal after Wilder's side had played Sheffield Wednesday behind closed doors earlier in the week.

A goal in each half from Iuri Medeiros and a second-half penalty from Andre Horta secured the win for Braga, in what Wilder described as a disappointing evening for his side.

CHRIS WILDER: Is confident of getting more signings completed in the next fortnight. Picture: Getty Images.

"It was a disappointing evening for us, we didn't play well individually or as a team. It is disappointing because we wanted to finish the week on a high," he said.

"It has been a really good week. We like to win and we want to play well and we have not done either.

"The team we were up against were a decent side and it was never going to be easy but we probably made it easier for them than I would have liked.