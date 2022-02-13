Chris Wilder not getting carried away despite big Middlesbrough win over Derby County

Boro moved into the Championship play-off places at the end of a nine-day spell in which they knocked Manchester United out of the FA Cup and drew at promotion rivals QPR.

Isaiah Jones produced three first-half assists as a Lee Buchanan own goal and strikes from Aaron Connolly and Matt Crooks put Boro in charge at the break despite Max Bird’s 39th-minute equaliser. And Duncan Watmore added a fourth late on to leave Derby stranded four points from safety after a week in which the troubled club reached an agreement with Boro over a legal claim.

Middlesbrough boss Wilder said: “We got a bit sloppy and a bit loose after we went up in the game in terms of possession.

Middlesbrough's Duncan Watmore (left) celebrates with Marcus Tavernier after scoring their fourth goal of the game against Derby (Picture: PA)

“They had a certain amount of possession as well but we settled down once we got our noses back in front and it was a great boost to go in at half-time 3-1 up.

“Our shape behind the ball was really good. I thought the work rate of the players, especially the front two. I thought they’d gas themselves out after about 60 or 70 minutes and Azza (Connolly) and Flo (Folarin Balogun) kept going because they got that game under their belt. Delighted with them two. When they gave it away, our press was good. I’m not getting too carried away, it’s a good result on the back of a great week for the football club.

“Now we rest, recover and go again next week which is obviously the key.”

Middlesbrough: Lumley, Dijksteel, Fry, McNair, Jones, Crooks (McGree 66), Howson, Tavernier, Taylor, Connolly (Watmore 88), Balogun (Sporar 90). Unused substitutes: Peltier, Bamba, Daniels, Coburn.

Middlesbrough's Isaiah Jones is congratulated by team-mate Paddy McNair after his cross found team-mate Matt Crooks (not pictured) to score their second goal against Derby (Picture: PA)

Derby County: Allsop, Byrne, Davies, Buchanan, Forsyth (Ebiowei 83), Bielik (Morrison 66), Bird, Knight, Lawrence, Thompson (Ebosele 46), Plange. Unused substitutes: Sibley, Roos, Stretton, Cashin.