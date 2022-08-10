Chris Wilder proud of Middlesbrough in Barnsley FC defeat but still looking for his missing numbers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite disappointing in the first half, Boro were the dominant team in the second but a combination of some good defending and goalkeeping, plus the Teessiders' lack of cutting edge at crucial moments, stopped them progressing into the second round of the League Cup.

Just when it seemed certain the game was heading to penalties, Barnsley substitute Josh Benson scored its only goal in the third added minute, setting up a derby at Leeds United in round two.

PROUD: Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder

Manager Wilder saw it as a positive evening, though.

"I was delighted with the players," he reflected. "The senior players were excellent in their attitude towards it. Sometimes you look at it from a mentality point of view and your senior players set the tone of that.

“It was a mixed team in terms of senior players and youngsters, and a lot of young boys off the bench too. So you look at what the senior boys’ performances and attitudes towards the game is like, and I thought they were absolutely first class.

“Dael Fry, Tommy Smith, Boles (Marc Bola), Paddy (McNair), Dunc (Watmore) all superb in terms of a really good attitude towards it. And then the second bit is the integration of the young players into senior football. That’s always interesting and I thought they were outstanding.

“I thought they grew into the game and second half they were superb."

Youngsters Liam Roberts, Sonny Finch, Hayden Hackney, Joe Gibson, Bryant Bilongo, Daniel Dodds and Isaac Fletcher all did themselves credit.

USA international Matthew Hoppe was paraded in front of the fans before kick-off but Wilder was keen to downplay expectations.

"We're not going to put pressure on him, he's come in as a development striker on a four-year deal," said Wilder.

"He's got a decent pedigree, decent background. He's maybe lost his way a little bit but he's gone for decent money in the past.

"He isn't going to lead the line on Sunday and score a hat-trick. He needs work. We need to find out from a conditioning point of view where he's been and what he's done. He's got a brilliant attitude, he possesses pace and running ability and he can score.

"He's in and around the US national team. He'll want to do it maybe quicker than I expect but that's a good combination.

"He wanted the No 9 shirt which I quite like as well but he ain't got it because we're going to get a No 9 in and a No 10 and a No 4 and a No 5 and a No 11.