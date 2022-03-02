Chris Wilder would have been 'deeply disappointed' if Middlesbrough had failed to beat Tottenham Hotspur in FA Cup fifth round

Boro booked their spot in the last eight as teenager Josh Coburn’s extra-time goal earned a deserved 1-0 win at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday.

Middlesbrough shaded the possession and had more shots than Spurs to book their spot in the quarter finals. Wilder's men have now beaten Manchester United and Tottenham en route to the last eight.

The victory was worth over £300,000 to Boro, who scooped £180,000 in prize money and received another £125,000 in broadcast revenue.

DELIGHT: For Chris Wilder and Middlesbrough. Picture: PA Wire.

“I am very proud of the performance of everybody, I thought the energy that the supporters gave the team was outstanding, it was my first experience of a packed Riverside and it was amazing. The team rose to the occasion," said Wilder, whose side will learn their quarter final opponents on Thursday night.

“I am an honest manager in my assessment of the game – I would have been deeply disappointed if we had not won that game tonight, I thought we did more than enough to win against a top side with an outstanding manager and some brilliant individuals in it.

“To turn over one of the favourites for the competition in the fifth round is a brilliant achievement.

“(The goal) just shows the elation of a young footballer getting a winner for his hometown club in the fifth round against Tottenham Hotspur, that will live for a long time in the memory of Josh.

MATCHWINNER: Middlesbrough players celebrate their extra-time goal. Picture: Getty Images.