Chris Wilder's defiant message as Middlesbrough FC aim to chase down his former club Sheffield United

Following the first game back after the last international break, Boro - with games in hand on several sides above and below them - were well placed in fifth spot in the table following an emphatic 4-0 victory at Peterborough at the start of April 2.

Since then, April has gone dramatically downhill with the Teessiders taking just two points from a possible 15 and losing three home games without so much as scoring a goal.

In the process, it has impacted significantly on Boro's top-six hopes, which were decidedly healthy not so long back.

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder. Picture: PA

Wilder's side have dropped to ninth and need three points over visiting Cardiff City on Wednesday night to keep the pressure on his former club Sheffield United, who occupy the final play-off position in sixth.

As it stands, the Blades - who head to QPR on Friday night - are five points ahead of Boro, with the north-east outfit's game in hand coming on Wednesday.

Wilder, whose side are also at home on Saturday and finish the campaign at Preston on Saturday week, where they will be backed by over 5,600 supporters, said: "There is still a hell of a lot to play for and the season is still alive.

"We all feel that frustration that we should be in a better position than where we are now. But we are not and we have to deal with that.

"Most importantly, we have got to deal with a huge game on Wednesday and put in a big performance full of personality, character and ambition and if we can do that, I believe we can get a big three points.

"We are in the fight and in the competition. A win on Wednesday night will put us right back amongst it.

"I watched the (Preston versus Blackburn) game last night and everyone involved with Blackburn Rovers - obviously Tony (Mowbray) is a local guy and a great guy and I really like the company and the way he works - are a good group and a really talented group who have been there for quite a while.

"It was a local derby and everyone who watched away from Deepdale who was a Blackburn fan felt their season was alive and kicking.

"And from the obvious maths point of view, if we win on Wednesday night, which is not a given, is our season alive and kicking as it puts us a point above them?"