The in-form striker has found the net in all four of Carrick's matches in charge so far and has already struck eight times this term.

Akpom’s goal in the resounding 3-0 Championship win at Blackpool eclipsed his best seasonal tally in England of seven while on loan at Hull City earlier in this career, but he plainly wants more.

He said: To be honest, the more goals you get, the more you want to get (more goals)."Every game, I am itching for (another goal) and never satisfied now. That can be a good or a bad thing sometimes as sometimes I am getting no sleep as I am just thinking 'I need a goal tomorrow' and that's how hungry I am right now."

In-form Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images.

On the impact made by Carrick, who had enjoyed a positive start to his time at Boro, the Londoner added: "Everyone is happy. Even in training, everyone is talking and working hard, even the ones not involved. The environment is just fresh and positive.

"Hopefully we can kick on from here and keep the form up.

"We have obviously set our standards and can't drop below them now. We played Bristol (City) and were a bit upset because we didn't get the win, but we took the positives into the Blackpool game and I am really happy for the team.

"I am enjoying it and cannot complain. There's no better feeling.”

Gloss on a fine away day by the seasick arrived when teenage winger Pharrell Willis, 19, came on for his debut late on at Bloomfield Road after being named on the bench by Carrick in a surprise move.

Explaining the decision why, Carrick, whose side visit Norwich City on Saturday before signing off for the World Cup break, said: “A number of things have caught my eye and I’m all for giving young lads a chance.

"We just wanted to get an extra attacker on the bench really. Pharrell has been good in training and gave us that spark.