Rovers, like Boro, were the bridesmaids and missed out on the Championship play-offs last season. Boro have ultimately pushed on, while the Lancastrians have suffered a similar fate, incrementally improving one place to finish seventh in the regular table - but still suffering May disappointment.It is Lenihan and Boro who step out in the end-of-season jamboree, with a noon appointment at Coventry tomorrow. A joyous finish at Wembley is what the defender is now striving for.He said: “Missing out on the play-offs with Blackburn definitely played a part in me wanting to make the move."At that period in time, I just felt ready for a change. I’d spent 11 years at Blackburn, they’re a great club and I’ve got fond memories there, but I just wanted a change."I needed to mix it up and it was a real drive to move to a club like Middlesbrough where I felt confident there could be a real promotion push."Lenihan may be able to reflect on progress this season. But amid the dark days of autumn, he would have been forgiven for thinking he should have stayed at Ewood Park.Rovers triumphed 2-1 on Teesside in October in a game which saw Lenihan score an own goal. Managerless Boro were in the bottom three along with Coventry. Blackburn were in fifth.Soon after, Michael Carrick breezed through the doors and the rest is history.Lenihan continued: "When the gaffer came in, we were in a tough place. I remember that first game at Preston where we lost 2-1.“It didn’t take long (to turn). From the very first day that the gaffer came in, we believed things could change."There was obviously the Nottingham Forest story last year – they were in a similar situation to where we were and they ended up getting promoted."Football changes quickly, so there was never a sense of this not being possible. It was really just a case of keeping on doing the right things week in, week out. The intensity of training is incredible, along with the level of detail. The lads bought into it from the word go and if you don’t buy in, then you won’t get the results."We push each other, and that’s a credit to everyone here. We’re all good mates on and off the pitch, and that helps.Along with Carrick's training-ground acumen, his experience garnered from scores of definitive late-season matches in his playing days at Manchester United should be handy in the present.The Ireland international said: “As players, we can learn from his experiences. He can use those experiences to help us, especially in these next two games because he’s been involved in big games throughout his career."Even just this week, he’s been giving us pointers to keep mentally focused and not think too far ahead. It probably sounds boring, but the main message has been to just think about Sunday. Do your preparation for the game, and don’t look past that.”