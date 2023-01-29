News you can trust since 1754
Data experts predict Championship finishing positions: Can Middlesbrough catch Sheffield United, are Hull City and Sunderland primed for a play-off run, will Huddersfield Town survive

There were only three games played in the Championship this weekend but they had ramifications at both ends of the table.

By Nick Westby
2 minutes ago

Middlesbrough leapt above Watford into third with a 2-0 win at the Riverside.

Hull City won a home league game for the first time in what seems like months when they defeated QPR 3-0 at the MKM Stadium.

But Huddersfield remain in trouble after losing 2-0 to Coventry City.

Middlesborugh's Marcus Forss celebrates scoring in the 2-0 win over Watford (Picture: Will Matthews/PA Wire)

What has that done to the predicted final Championship table?

Our friends at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and here’s what they’ve come up with.

Postition Team Goal Difference Points
1 Burnley 38 93
2 Sheffield United 32 87
3 Middlesbrough 15 73
4 West Brom 16 72
5 Millwall 12 72
6 Norwich 15 71
7 Luton Town 9 70
8 Watford 6 70
9 Swansea City 9 68
10 Sunderland 10 66
11 Coventry City 2 64
12 Blackburn Rovers -9 64
13 Preston -8 62
14 QPR -7 61
15 Stoke City -2 59
16 Reading -15 59
17 Bristol City -2 57
18 Hull City -14 56
19 Birmingham City -8 55
20 Cardiff City -15 50
21 Rotherham United -18 48
22 Blackpool -19 48
23 Huddersfield Town -18 46
24 Wigan Athletic -31 44
Hull City's Aaron Connolly celebrates scoring their side's first goal in the 3-0 win over QPR (Picture: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire)
Data expertsMiddlesbroughSunderland