Middlesbrough leapt above Watford into third with a 2-0 win at the Riverside.
Hull City won a home league game for the first time in what seems like months when they defeated QPR 3-0 at the MKM Stadium.
But Huddersfield remain in trouble after losing 2-0 to Coventry City.
What has that done to the predicted final Championship table?
Our friends at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and here’s what they’ve come up with.
|Postition
|Team
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Burnley
|38
|93
|2
|Sheffield United
|32
|87
|3
|Middlesbrough
|15
|73
|4
|West Brom
|16
|72
|5
|Millwall
|12
|72
|6
|Norwich
|15
|71
|7
|Luton Town
|9
|70
|8
|Watford
|6
|70
|9
|Swansea City
|9
|68
|10
|Sunderland
|10
|66
|11
|Coventry City
|2
|64
|12
|Blackburn Rovers
|-9
|64
|13
|Preston
|-8
|62
|14
|QPR
|-7
|61
|15
|Stoke City
|-2
|59
|16
|Reading
|-15
|59
|17
|Bristol City
|-2
|57
|18
|Hull City
|-14
|56
|19
|Birmingham City
|-8
|55
|20
|Cardiff City
|-15
|50
|21
|Rotherham United
|-18
|48
|22
|Blackpool
|-19
|48
|23
|Huddersfield Town
|-18
|46
|24
|Wigan Athletic
|-31
|44