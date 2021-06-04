Death of former Middlesbrough goalkeeper Alan Miller

Alan Miller: In his West Bromwich days against Bradford City.

The ex-Arsenal custodian was one of Bryan Robson’s first signings at the club during the ‘Riverside Revolution’ era of the mid-Nineties and played 57 games during his three years on Teesside - and was a regular in the championship winning side in the second tier in 1994-95, his first season at Boro.

He was in goal in Boro’s 2-1 win against Luton Town in their final home game of that campaign on April 30, 1995 - and last one at Ayresome Park after 92 years at their much-loved home.

It was a victory which ultimately clinched promotion.

Miller, brought in from Arsenal for a bargain £425,000, also started between the posts in the club’s first game at the Riverside, a 2-0 Premier League triumph over Chelsea on August 26, 1995.

Miller went onto be displaced in the side by Gary Walsh and the later arrival of Mark Schwarzer would signify the end of his time on Teesside, but his contribution is remembered fondly by supporters.

The Epping-born keeper left to join West Brom in 1997 following an initial loan spell - and also had a brief temporary stint at Huddersfield Town during that year.