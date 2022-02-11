Derby were placed into administration last September, but according to the administrators the sale of the club to new ownership had been complicated in part by the claims from Boro and Wycombe Wanderers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rams say the details of the accord between Morris and Gibson will remain private but that it has been shared with administrators Quantuma ahead of the sides’ meeting in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

Boro were seeking compensation from the crisis-hit Rams over their breaches of the EFL' s profit and sustainability rules.

Middlesbrough' s claim is based on the outcome of the 2018-19 Championship season as Derby finished one place and one point ahead of Boro to pip them to a play-off place.

The Rams were docked nine points in November over a breach of the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules during the 2018-19 season. That took their deductions this campaign to 21 points, after they had already been docked 12 points for entering administration.

Last week, Morris offered to personally take over the claim Middlesbrough have against the Rams, to allow a takeover to go ahead.

DISPUTE SETTLED: Between Middlesbrough and Derby. Picture: Getty Images.

Now in a joint statement released on Friday, both clubs have said: "As a direct result of private conversations between Mel Morris and Steve Gibson both parties are pleased to announce that they have reached an accord on a resolution of the claims by Middlesbrough Football Club against Derby County Football Club, and others.

"The basis of that accord will remain private but details have been shared with Quantuma the Administrators for Derby County who will urgently prepare the legal documentation to ratify the accord.

"Gibson and Morris were keen to develop an accord ahead of the Middlesbrough Vs Derby County fixture to be played at the Riverside Stadium tomorrow. The claim has clearly been the source of much concern to both sets of fans, and especially those of Derby County. The fact that a resolution has been discussed and agreed should be comforting to both sets of supporters.

"Details of the accord shall remain private. However, it is important for all interested parties, including potential bidders, to be confident that the Middlesbrough claim will not be an impediment to Derby County progressing its plans for a sale of the club.

"Carl Jackson, partner on behalf of Quantuma, the joint Administrators of Derby County, said: “We are pleased to see that an acceptable resolution has been identified which allows us to push forward with our plans for the sale of the club.”