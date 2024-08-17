Derby County v Middlesbrough: Michael Carrick and Boro match new striker's ambitions

Tommy Conway is hungry to play Premier League football. It is why he saw Middlesbrough and Michael Carrick as a natural fit.

Having got the lowdown from his old Scotland under-21 team-mate Hayden Hackney – Conway graduated to the Euro 2024 squad this summer – he is convinced he has a manager who will make him better at a club which can win promotion.

That quest continues with a trip to newly-promoted Derby County in one of the Championship's early Saturday kick-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With haggling over the fee between Boro and Bristol City taking an eternity before they agreed at around £4.5m, the in-demand 22-year-old has had plenty of thinking time but is convinced his first instincts were right.

"From the moment I spoke to the gaffer I knew I wanted to come here and then it was about being patient and waiting for the clubs to agree between themselves,” he said.

"You can see a track record of what the gaffer's done for players and I know Hayden especially well from my time in Scotland. I spoke to him multiple times about the club and the area and he really sold it to me.

"From the people I've spoken to, they've only had good things to say about the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hayden said the gaffer's a really humble guy who just wants players to get better, he wants to do well. He said it's a nice pleasant area, nice and private.

AIMING HIGH: New Middlesbrough striker Tommy Conway

"On the pitch I want to get better with a club that's pushing forward. Ultimately I want to get to the Premier League and that's why I'm here.

"I think there's a really good chance we can achieve that next year as long as we apply ourselves on any given matchday. We'll be there or thereabouts."