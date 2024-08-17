Derby County v Middlesbrough: Michael Carrick and Boro match new striker's ambitions
Having got the lowdown from his old Scotland under-21 team-mate Hayden Hackney – Conway graduated to the Euro 2024 squad this summer – he is convinced he has a manager who will make him better at a club which can win promotion.
That quest continues with a trip to newly-promoted Derby County in one of the Championship's early Saturday kick-offs.
With haggling over the fee between Boro and Bristol City taking an eternity before they agreed at around £4.5m, the in-demand 22-year-old has had plenty of thinking time but is convinced his first instincts were right.
"From the moment I spoke to the gaffer I knew I wanted to come here and then it was about being patient and waiting for the clubs to agree between themselves,” he said.
"You can see a track record of what the gaffer's done for players and I know Hayden especially well from my time in Scotland. I spoke to him multiple times about the club and the area and he really sold it to me.
"From the people I've spoken to, they've only had good things to say about the club.
"Hayden said the gaffer's a really humble guy who just wants players to get better, he wants to do well. He said it's a nice pleasant area, nice and private.
"On the pitch I want to get better with a club that's pushing forward. Ultimately I want to get to the Premier League and that's why I'm here.
"I think there's a really good chance we can achieve that next year as long as we apply ourselves on any given matchday. We'll be there or thereabouts."
Conway’s arrival could mean a loan for Alex Gilbert with competition for forward places now very high.