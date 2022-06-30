The 21-year-old has been the subject of intense speculation over the close season with the player desperate to leave Boro after completing a highly-successful season-long loan at Nottingham Forest in 2021-22, where he played an influential role in the East Midlanders returning to the Premier League.

The wantaway full-back had previously been linked with a return to Forest with the likes of Arsenal and Brentford also credited with interest in the player - who has set his heart on a move to Spurs.

After weeks of talks, a breakthrough is now reportedly close, with clubs in advanced discussions regarding a move for Spence for an initial fee of £15m plus add-ons.

Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence pictured in action for England under-21s against Slovenia U21s at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield earlier this month. Picture: PA

Speaking last week, Boro boss Chris Wilder said that Spence would be instructed to return to training to join up with the rest of the Boro squad if a deal with Spurs or any other interested party was not agreed.

He said: "If nothing happens with Djed, then he’s our player and he’ll be back for pre-season. From my point of view, negotiations between Kieran (Scott), Neil (Bausor), Steve (Gibson) and Tottenham stay between Kieran (Scott), Neil (Bausor), Steve (Gibson) and Tottenham.

"If the deal doesn’t get done, we’ll see where we go from there. Have I got an input into it? Yeah, 100 per cent. The boy obviously doesn’t want to come back here, which I’ve got absolutely no issue with. He obviously sees his future away from here, and he had a brilliant season last season.

"We’re expecting that deal to happen, but if it doesn’t, then he’s our player. From a club point of view, the deal has to be right. We’re not trying to stand in the way of anybody. I’ve never done that as a manager, and I’ve had plenty of situations before where opportunities have come along to players."

Boro's proceeds from any big-money sale of Spence would help to fund the club's recruitment drive.

So far, the club have brought in former Blackburn Rovers captain Darragh Lenihan and ex-Northampton Town keeper Liam Roberts, whose Boro deals commence on July 1.

Ryan Giles has also arrived on a season-long loan from Wolves.

Boro are in the market for a number of other players and have been linked with moves for Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres and Newcastle United forward Dwight Gayle.