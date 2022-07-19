Ex-Hull City striker Marcus Forss closing in on Middlesbrough switch

Striker Marcus Forss during a loan spell at Hull City last season. Picture: PA

Boro have been linked with a host of strikers this summer, but have yet to make a breakthrough.

But the Teessiders are now set to land Finland international Forss, 23, who spent a spell in East Yorkshire earlier this year.

Hull signed Forss on transfer deadline day at the end of the winter window on January 31, beating off competition to sign the player.

Forss managed just one goal in 11 appearances at Hull, having previously played 12 matches for the Bees in 2021-22, with seven of those outings coming in the Premier League.

He scored four times in a 7-0 EFL Cup thrashing of Oldham Athletic, having netted 10 goals in 51 appearances in the previous 2020-21 campaign as Thomas Frank’s side secured promotion to the top flight.

Financial demands ensured that Boro pulled out of the race to sign Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle with another target in Thomas Henry opting to remain in Italy with Hellas Verona.

Sheffield Wednesday are in talks to sign Bristol City midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson on a permanent basis.

The 23-year-old is out of favour at Ashton Gate, having spent part of last season on loan at Ipswich Town.

The Suffolk outfit had an option to buy clause to sign Bakinson permanently. But they elected not to activate the clause.

Bakinson’s career appears to be at a crossroads, with the Londoner out of favour in Bristol, with Robins manager Nigel Pearson having criticised the attitude of the player who is not in his plans.,

Speaking earlier in the close season, Pearson confirmed that Bakinson was training with City’s Under-23 squad with the club keen for him to depart to pastures now.

Meanwhile, Barnsley are reportedly competing with the Owls and other League One suitors to sign Birmingham striker Keke Simmonds, 21.

Reds academy player of the season Fabio Jalo has signed a professional contract.