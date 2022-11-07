Ex-Middlesbrough, Aston Villa, Swansea City and Wrexham defender announces retirement at the age of 33

Capped 43 times by Wales, Taylor joined Middlesbrough on an initial short-term deal in November 2021. His contract was extended until the end of the season in January. He played 17 times in all competitions – including three times in last term’s memorable FA Cup run – before leaving at the end of the campaign.

He made is professional debut with Wrexham in 2007 before joining Swansea City in 2010. He played 179 times for the Welsh club before making the move to Aston Villa in 2017.

The 33-year-old made 103 appearances for the Birmingham-based outfit. He left Villa Park at the end of the 2020-21 campaign and joined Boro as a free agent. He revealed his reason for retiring was because he no longer felt “all in” on his career.

“My mum said to me when I was seven years old, if you ever want to stop you can but, if you’re in you’re all in, and I was! But I no longer am,” he posted on social media.

“I’ve enjoyed my career immensely, playing from the National League all the way up to the Premier League to the dizzy heights with my beloved Wales. I feel like I’ve rinsed out every ounce of ability (or lack of) that I had through hard work, determination and sacrifice.

“Wrexham, Swansea City, Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, Wales and Team GB. Managers, staff, players, fans, New Era, the people who I now call friends and, most importantly, my whole family without whom we all know it isn't possible. Thank you. To my family and next career steps… I’m all in! Neil Taylor.”