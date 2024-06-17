Family affair as Newcastle United coach poised to move to Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough
Carrick is the younger brother of Boro head coach Michael, with the Teessiders having approached their north-east rivals for permission to talk to the 39-year-old - with the brothers expected to link up at the Riverside Stadium.
The Newcastle coach has been on the staff at St James' Park for his entire coaching career, working in the academy, while also working in the England set-up for 15 years from 2007 to 2022 alongside his club duties.
Boro first-team head coach Aaron Danks is widely expected to link up with Vincent Kompany following his recent appointment at German giants Bayern Munich.
The two previously worked together at Anderlecht and are poised to join forces once more in the Bundesliga.
Earlier this month, Boro chief Carrick signed a new three-year deal at the Championship club.
On the signings front, Boro have already signed ex-Leeds United favourite Luke Ayling and former Huddersfield Town loanee Delano Burgzorg this summer and have lined up a move for USA midfielder Aidan Morris.
Striker Matthew Hoppe is expected to leave Boro in the summer window.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.