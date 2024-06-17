Former Huddersfield Town loanee Delano Burgzorg on why Middlesbrough FC style will suit him
The pacy Dutch striker returned to parent club Mainz in late spring after a mixed season on loan at Huddersfield Town last term – and has now been tempted for a second crack at the Championship at Boro.
Burgzorg, 25, showed his talent in flashes at Town and scored seven goals in 33 appearances, but came in for criticism from supporters on a couple of high-profile occasions in late season.
He made his Terriers debut at Boro last August.On heading to Boro, Burgzorg said: “I think it was six and five weeks ago that the club showed interest in me. I first sat down with Kieran (Scott - director of football) and then the second appointment was with the coach (Michael Carrick).
"He gave me a good feeling and good energy and I was like ‘ok, I want to know more about the club.’ That’s why I am here right now.
"I know he was a legend playing for Manchester United. With his way of playing football; I saw Middlesbrough (last season) and they bring something different and I like their way of playing football.
"The first game was also my first game in the Championship. That was 1-1 and already I saw that they played good football. In the second game, I was injured and they won 2-1, but Huddersfield were better although Middlesbrough won the game.
"But the way they play football, make chances and play forward, I like that.
"My first season was a different one, but everybody can beat everybody in this league. There’s many styles of football and many games.
"I like to entertain people, I like to have the ball, I like to do my actions, I like to work hard for the team and just help the team out.”
After being part of an ultimately unsuccessful relegation battle at Town, Burgzorg is hoping to influence matters at the other end of the Championship table in his time at Boro, who just missed out on the play-offs last term after finishing in the top six in 2022-23.
He added: "What everybody expects this season is play-offs, and going to the Premier League as well.
"These are my expectations, this is what I expect from myself and also from the team. That we go hard, and we give everything to reach the play-offs.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.