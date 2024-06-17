SURPRISE Middlesbrough signing Delano Burgzorg is confident that his new club’s style of attack-minded football will bring the best out of him after signing for the Teessiders on a four-year deal.

The pacy Dutch striker returned to parent club Mainz in late spring after a mixed season on loan at Huddersfield Town last term – and has now been tempted for a second crack at the Championship at Boro.

Burgzorg, 25, showed his talent in flashes at Town and scored seven goals in 33 appearances, but came in for criticism from supporters on a couple of high-profile occasions in late season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He made his Terriers debut at Boro last August.On heading to Boro, Burgzorg said: “I think it was six and five weeks ago that the club showed interest in me. I first sat down with Kieran (Scott - director of football) and then the second appointment was with the coach (Michael Carrick).

Huddersfield Town's Delano Burgzorg battles with Swansea City's Josh Key in his final Championship game on loan at the Terriers in April. Picture: Tony Johnson.

"He gave me a good feeling and good energy and I was like ‘ok, I want to know more about the club.’ That’s why I am here right now.

"I know he was a legend playing for Manchester United. With his way of playing football; I saw Middlesbrough (last season) and they bring something different and I like their way of playing football.

"The first game was also my first game in the Championship. That was 1-1 and already I saw that they played good football. In the second game, I was injured and they won 2-1, but Huddersfield were better although Middlesbrough won the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But the way they play football, make chances and play forward, I like that.

"My first season was a different one, but everybody can beat everybody in this league. There’s many styles of football and many games.

"I like to entertain people, I like to have the ball, I like to do my actions, I like to work hard for the team and just help the team out.”

After being part of an ultimately unsuccessful relegation battle at Town, Burgzorg is hoping to influence matters at the other end of the Championship table in his time at Boro, who just missed out on the play-offs last term after finishing in the top six in 2022-23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "What everybody expects this season is play-offs, and going to the Premier League as well.