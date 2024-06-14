Former Huddersfield Town striker makes surprise move to Championship side Middlesbrough FC
The pacy Dutch striker recently returned to his homeland after a mixed season on loan at the John Smith’s Stadium.
Town had an option to make the loan permanent.
On the deal, Boro’s second of the close season after the addition of Leeds United defender Luke Ayling, boss Michael Carrick said: “We’re really happy to bring him in. He experienced the league last season, and we’re excited about what he’s capable of doing.
"He’s a threat and will be real asset because he has different types of attributes to what we already have.
"He’s a good addition to the squad and being able to get things done early means he will be here for the start of pre-season.”
Burgzorg showed his talent in flashes at Town and scored seven goals in 33 appearances, but came in for criticism from supporters on a couple of high-profile occasions in late season.
Footage after the final whistle of Town’s 4-1 loss at Preston on April 9 saw Burgzorg argue with some supporters at the final whistle.
The 25-year-old also missed a huge chance in the survival six-pointer against Swansea City on April 20, which saw him jeered by fans when he came off soon after.
It was his last appearance for the club.
Burgzorg plays as a central striker but can also operate out wide.
A former Netherlands Under-20 international, the forward also has extensive playing experience in the Eredivisie with Heracles Almelo and De Graafschap, as well as in the Italian second division with Spezia.
