George Friend, who previously played for Middlesbrough, Doncaster and Wolves but now plays for Birmingham City, returned to North Yorkshire to help launch the new academy at Teesside University.
The Elite Football Academy will develop the next generation of men’s and women’s footballing talent in Yorkshire and beyond by giving them the opportunities for progression into semi-professional and professional career. The programme allows students at Teesside University to study in their preferred discipline, inside or outside of sport, while continuing to train and play at a high level in football.
Scholars will be given a package which will include 10 hours of football-related activity, such as coaching, conditioning and analysis, every week. The programme has strong links with Middlesbrough FC, Middlesbrough Women’s FC and Stockton Town.
Most Popular
Friend returned to the university yesterday (Nov 22) where he has previously created the George Friend Scholarship, helping students from all backgrounds to access the performance sport programme.
He said: “I am extremely proud to support Teesside University’s Football Academy. The Academy will offer a fantastic opportunity for talented young athletes to develop their footballing skills while completing their degree.
“The North East has a huge amount of talent and it would be fantastic to see a greater pipeline of professional players coming from the Tees Valley as a result of this programme. With hard work and dedication, these young athletes could be equipped for promising careers in football – whether that’s on the pitch or in the backroom.
“But, ultimately, whether it’s in professional football or not, I would love to see graduates finish university with the confidence to take on a significant role in their chosen industry.”
Professor Mark Simpson, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Learning and Teaching) at Teesside University, said: “George is a fantastic ambassador for our region, and we are thrilled to have his support as we launch this exciting new offer.
“The Teesside University Football Academy is a pivotal new programme for our region. It will provide future generations of talented students with access to exceptional support and facilities to develop their skills and equip them for their future careers. We are very much looking forward to seeing their success.”