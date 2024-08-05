Hull City battle it out with Middlesbrough, Burnley and unnamed club in quest to sign Bristol City striker

HULL CITY have joined the race to sign Bristol City striker Tommy Conway - who has also been targeted by Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

The Scottish international is poised to leave Ashton Gate shortly, with Burnley and an unnamed second-tier club also in the mix to sign him.

Boro made the first move last week in tabling a £5m bid for the 21-year-old, who is in the final year of his contract with the Robins and has so far shown little willingness to sign a new deal.

Conway is widely expected to move on and has been training with the under-21s since joining the squad for pre-season on July 15.

Bristol City striker Tommy Conway, who has been targeted by Hull City, Middlesbrough, Burnley and an unnamed Championship club.

While the West Country club are considering Boro’s offer, Burnley are also aiming to structure a deal to sign the Taunton-born forward, who hit 12 goals last term.

A swap deal involving Clarets duo Scott Twine and Luke McNally heading to Bristol has been mooted, but a fresh development has seen Hull throw their hat into the ring to sign the player.

The Tigers are keen to make a statement signing after losing key duo Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene earlier this summer.

They are reportedly close to signing young Manchester City defender Finley Burns on loan.

Meanwhile, Boro are in talks with the Premier League champions to sign attacking midfielder and England under-20 international Micah Hamilton.

The 20-year-old, primarily a right-sided player, made his senior bow for City last term.