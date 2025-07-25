Hull City transfers: Defender makes move to Championship rivals Middlesbrough

HULL City defender Alfie Jones has completed his protracted move to Championship rivals Middlesbrough – in a package which could eventually worth around £3million.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jones, 27, has moved for an undisclosed fee to the Teessiders and has become the club’s first pre-season recruit and maiden one for new boss Rob Edwards. He has signed a four-year deal.

The Boro target was withdrawn from training at Hull’s camp in Turkey late last week and was not involved in the Tigers’ pre-season game against Kasimpasa last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A consistent defender in his time in East Yorkshire, Jones was entering the final year of his deal at Hull, with the Tigers having the option of extending his deal by an additional 12 months.

Alfie Jones, who has switched from Hull City to Middlesbrough. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

They have now elected to cash in on the defender.

Jones will offer a senior option at the back for Boro, who showed defensive deficiencies in the second half of last season, in particular.

The Bristol-born player has stepped up to the plate at Championship level after helping the Tigers to the third-tier title during the 2020-21 season.

Jones, who started his career at Southampton before moving to Hull in the summer of 2020, said: "I’m absolutely buzzing to be here and ready to get to work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middlesbrough manager Rob Edwards.

"The size of the club speaks for itself. Everything about it makes it such an attractive place to be, and I’m delighted to be part of it now.