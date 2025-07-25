Hull City transfers: Defender makes move to Championship rivals Middlesbrough
Jones, 27, has moved for an undisclosed fee to the Teessiders and has become the club’s first pre-season recruit and maiden one for new boss Rob Edwards. He has signed a four-year deal.
The Boro target was withdrawn from training at Hull’s camp in Turkey late last week and was not involved in the Tigers’ pre-season game against Kasimpasa last weekend.
A consistent defender in his time in East Yorkshire, Jones was entering the final year of his deal at Hull, with the Tigers having the option of extending his deal by an additional 12 months.
They have now elected to cash in on the defender.
Jones will offer a senior option at the back for Boro, who showed defensive deficiencies in the second half of last season, in particular.
The Bristol-born player has stepped up to the plate at Championship level after helping the Tigers to the third-tier title during the 2020-21 season.
Jones, who started his career at Southampton before moving to Hull in the summer of 2020, said: "I’m absolutely buzzing to be here and ready to get to work.
"The size of the club speaks for itself. Everything about it makes it such an attractive place to be, and I’m delighted to be part of it now.
"The ambitions of the club align with mine and it feels like the perfect fit for me.”
