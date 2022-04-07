Hull City's Shota Arveladze on his pre-Middlesbrough team news and why he is envious of Boro

Wilder, whose side were unfortunate to lose 1-0 to the Championship leaders, started with Duncan Watmore and Andraz Sporar after going with loan duo Flo Balogun and Aaron Connolly in Saturday's 4-0 victory at Peterborough.

With less than 72 hours between Wednesday's game and this weekend's encounter against a City side who last took the field last Friday against Huddersfield Town, the Boro chief has options in terms of who to start with up front, with Josh Coburn being another contender.

Arveladze, whose side are seeking to follow up strong results this year against the likes of Bournemouth, Coventry, Sheffield United and QPR, said: "Every coach does his homework and if you look this season, they (Boro) have beaten Man United, Tottenham and played a good game against Chelsea.

Hull City head coach Shota Arveladze. Picture: PA

"They had an easy game and scored four (against Peterborough). Yesterday (Wednesday) was very tough and tight and could have ended (with a win) for both sides, which shows how good they are.

"They rested two strikers and played the other two as at the end of the season, the games are most important. You see the options they have, especially in home games where they are really good.

"Our (recent) record is not good. But I always say to the boys that we prefer to play our own game. We also prepare for the way the opponents play and if you combine these two together and take away from them what they do good, we will have something out of this game.

"This is a team who are quite solid and last week, I said the same.

Winger Randell Williams (knee) will miss the trip up the east coast to play-off chasing Boro - while a lack of match fitness following an ankle injury could again rule out defender Lewie Coyle for the game at the Riverside Stadium.

City must also make do without Tom Eaves following his dismissal in last weekend's all-Yorkshire affair against another promotion contender in Huddersfield.

Mallik Wilks was also not involved against the Terriers.

Arveladze added: "There are no (new) injuries. Tom is out because of the (red) card. (Randell) Williams is in and out still (in training) and not 100 per cent fit in training sessions. He does not feel as comfortable as we wish.

"I have seen his previous games here and know what he can deliver. I think he must really, really concentrate on his fitness to get back as soon as he can and then see how it goes."

"He has also been quite low if you take this total picture. When you have months out, it is always difficult. But he is training with us and has done it for a minimum of five or six times with the group.

And on Coyle, he continued: "He is a good lad and knows himself quite well. I talk to him and last week, he said it was still early.