Midfield duo Jonny Howson and Hayden Hackney, key components in Boro's renaissance under Michael Carrick last term, face a spell on the sidelines after picking up knee injuries in the recent loss at Preston.

Boro captain Howson, who is out of contract this summer, has been a mainstay pretty much throughout the Carrick era.

After breaking through in stellar fashion last year, Hackney, nominated for the Championship's Young Player of the Season in 2022-23, was laid low by a groin problem in early winter, which kept him out throughout Boro's December programme.

Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham (left) and Middlesbrough's Jonny Howson battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium earlier this month. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

The recent return to the fray of Lewis O'Brien has at least mitigated in part for the absence of the duo, with the former Huddersfield Town midfielder producing an outstanding performance in last weekend's shock win at Championship leaders Leicester City, his best for the club to date.

On Howson and Hackney, Carrick commented: "We’re still investigating and scanning with Jonny and Hayden.

"We’re seeing experts, consultants, on that a little bit. Neither of them have trained this week though, so they’ll be out for a period of time.

"We’re just not sure how long yet. That’s as far as we’ve really got at the moment."

Alongside their inconsistency, more especially on home soil, the major theme of Boro's season has revolved around their high injury count.

Boro have at least been afforded some welcome news ahead of Saturday's home meeting with Plymouth, who visit Teesside for the first time since 2009.

Emmanuel Latte Lath, out since coming off early on with a foot injury in the EFL Cup semi-final first leg win over Chelsea on January 6, could be involved.

With Josh Coburn, who almost joined Argyle on loan last summer, still out, it potentially represents a timely development.