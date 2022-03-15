Is Birmingham City v Middlesbrough on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

Chris Wilder's side have won just one of their last four Championship games and sit eighth in the table, just one point adrift of the top six.

A victory - if other results go their way - could fire Boro back into the top six ahead of Saturday's FA Cup quarter final against Chelsea.

How can I watch?

Sky Sports customers can watch the fixture on Sky Sports Football via the Red Button. Sky Sports Football customers can also stream the game live on the Sky Sports app if they are signed in with a valid online Sky ID.

The game can be streamed on NOW TV but only for customers with a monthly subscription to the service.

A video stream is available on Middlesbrough's live TV service, with passes available to purchase at a cost of £10 HERE.

Team news

MIDDLESBROUGH: Travel to Birmingham City on Tuesday night. Picture: Getty Images.

Jeremie Bela is likely to be available for Birmingham tonight. The Angolan forward sat out the victory over Bristol City and draw against Hull because of illness but is expected to return as Blues attempt to extended their unbeaten run to three Sky Bet Championship matches.

Defender Maxime Colin is also very close to a return, but Tuesday’s match might come too soon.

Troy Deeney and George Friend remain sidelined, though, with the latter not now expected back until next month after undergoing surgery on his knee.

Anfernee Dijksteel may return for Middlesbrough. The central defender missed last week’s defeat at Sheffield United and the weekend draw at Millwall because of illness, but it is anticipated he will be back in the reckoning in the midlands.

Midfielder James Lea Siliki and striker Andraz Sporar were also absent at Millwall because of illness, but Boro boss Chris Wilder was keeping his cards close to his chest when asked whether they will return.