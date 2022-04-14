Is Bournemouth v Middlesbrough on TV? Channel, streaming details and form guide

Chris Wilder's side make the long trip to the south coast for the first of two games in four days, in what could be a decisive period in their top-six bid.

After Friday's trip to second-placed Bournemouth, Boro hosts high-flying Huddersfield Town at the Riverside Stadium on Easter Monday. Both games could go a long way to deciding Boro's fate.

Is Bournemouth v Middlesbrough on TV?

The contest will be shown on Sky Sports Football from 2.45pm, with the clash kicking off at 3pm.

Is there a stream?

The fixture can be streamed by non-Sky Sports customers on NOW TV, using a daily or monthly pass to the service. NOW TV provides passes for all Sky Sports channels without needing to enter a contract.

Streaming is also available to Sky Sports customers via their TV provider's online service, such as Sky Go. Sky Sports Football customers can also stream the match on the Sky Sports app, providing they sign in with a valid Sky iD on the latest version of the app.

PLAY-OFF AIMS: For Middlesbrough. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Form guide

Bournemouth: DLWWDW; Middlesbrough: LLWLWD

Latest odds