Is Middlesbrough v Cardiff City on TV? TV channel, streaming details and form guide

Middlesbrough return to Championship action against Cardiff City on Tuesday night looking to climb the table after a stuttering start to the season.

By Ben McKenna
Monday, 12th September 2022, 4:47 pm

Boro have won two of their last three league games to leave them with nine points from their opening eight games.

Both Middlesbrough and Cardiff were not in action over the weekend as the EFL postponed fixtures following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Ahead of the fixture, here’s all you need to know to keep up with the action at the Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough welcome Cardiff City to the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

Is it on TV?

The game will be on Sky Sports Football through the Red Button. Sky Q customers can watch matches on the Red Button in HD at no extra cost. Coverage will begin at 7.40pm, five minutes before kick off.

Is there a stream?

Red Button matches are available on Sky Go and on the Sky app, simply sign in with your Sky iD to access the game. NOW TV monthly members can also watch fixtures on the red button. The games are NOT available with a daily pass from NOW TV.

Form guide

Middlesbrough WLWLDD; Cardiff LLDLDW

