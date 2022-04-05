Is Middlesbrough v Fulham on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

Marc Bola's goal at Craven Cottage in August cancelled out Harry Wilson's opener as the sides shared the spoils in their first league meeting this season.

Fulham look on course to secure an automatic promotion place while Boro are eyeing a top-six spot as they seek to make it into the top flight via the play-offs.

How can I watch?

PLAY-OFF AIMS: For Middlesbrough. Picture: Getty Images.

The fixture has been selected for coverage on Sky Sports Football, with the game kicking off at 7.45pm and coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

Is there a stream?

The match can be watched on the Sky Sports app with a valid Sky iD or through your TV provider's online streaming service, as long as you have a Sky Sports Football subscription.

Team news

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder could retain the starting line-up that thrashed Peterborough. With the exception of midfielder Martin Payero, who is close to returning from an ankle injury, Wilder effectively has a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Possible options include a recall for Wales international Neil Taylor, who did not feature in the 4-0 drubbing of Peterborough. Boro are on the march and well placed in the play-off positions with eight games left.

Fulham head to the Riverside with an eight-point advantage as Championship leaders over closest rivals Bournemouth. They are within touching distance of clinching promotion to the Premier League, and have lost just one of their last seven Championship games.