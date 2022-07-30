Is Middlesbrough v West Brom on TV? How to watch opening-day clash at the Riverside Stadium

Both sides have ambitions of being Premier League clubs by the end of the campaign with Boro just missing out on a play-off place last term.

Wilder feels Baggies manager Steve Bruce will be eyeing promotion in his first full season at the Hawthorns.

“West Brom should be pushing at the top to get out of this division, with the players they have managed to bring in and those they have retained," said Wilder.

“I’m delighted it’s a really tough first game.”

Is it on TV?

The game will be broadcast by Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage will begin at 5pm on both channels with the contest kicking off at 5.30pm.

Can I stream it?

RIVERSIDE STADIUM: Will host tonight's action between Middlesbrough and West Brom. Picture: Getty Images.

Streaming is available to Sky Sports customers via their TV provider's online service, such as Sky Go.

NOW TV will also stream the action live, with fans able to purchase monthly or day passes to all Sky Sports channels in order to watch the fixture.

Team news

Middlesbrough will be without Paddy McNair for their opening game. The defender misses out through a suspension carried over from last season after he was dismissed on the final day against Preston.

There are no other fresh injury concerns for Chris Wilder as his side prepare to challenge for promotion again after just missing out on the play-offs last season. New signing Marcus Forss could feature in the squad after joining the club from Premier League side Brentford on Thursday.

Steve Bruce could hand out debuts to several new signings as West Brom travel to the Riverside. Jed Wallace could make his Baggies debut after joining the club from Millwall over the summer.