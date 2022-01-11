January Transfer Window: Middlesbrough wait for loan star, Bradford City close to striker Will Grigg sticking with Rotherham United

DELAY: Middlesbrough will have to wait for the arrival of Arsenal's Folarin Balogun. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

The Teessiders were hoping to make the highly-rated 20-year-old their second loan signing of the month last week after fellow striker Aaron Connolly joined from Brighton and Hove Albion but the illness which kept him out of the Gunners’ FA Cup third-round defeat at Nottingham Forest put a stop to that.

Boro are still hopeful of doing the deal when he comes out of isolation.

Balogan made his full Premier League debut at Brentford on the opening day of the season and was a substitute at Chelsea the next weekend, but his only senior appearances since have come in the League Cup.

Hearts' Jamie Walker - right - is expected to sign on loan at Bradford City until the end of the season. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Bradford City are believed to be closing in on Heart of Midlothian winger Jamie Walker. The 28-year-old is expected to join on loan until the summer, when he will be out of contract.

Walker has scored twice this season despite being restricted to eight substitute appearances, split equally between Scottish Premiership and League Cup.

The Edinburgh-born player has experience of English football, having played for Wigan Athletic and Peterborough United between his two spells at Tynecastle.

Hull City will investigate incidents of home fans throwing objects onto the field during Saturday’s 3-2 FA Cup defeat to Everton.

Striker Will Grigg is expected to remain on loan from Sunderland with Rotherham United until the end of the season. Picture: Tony Johnson

Jack Hunt, Callum Paterson and Florian Kamberi have returned to Sheffield Wednesday training after injury ahead of Saturday’s League One game at home to Plymouth Argyle, but Josh Windass is not expected to feature.

Meanwhile, Rotherham United, yesterday mourning the death of former forward Glyn Jones, have loaned defender Jake Hull to Hartlepool United for the rest of the season after recalling him from Guiseley.

One player the Millers expect to keep this month is Will Grigg.

Grigg’s parent club Sunderland recalled Jack Diamond from Harrogate Town late last week after a Covid-19 outbreak but left Grigg at New York Stadium.

“I spoke to Lee (Johnson, Sunderland’s manager) at length,” revealed Rotherham manager Paul Warne. “He reassured me there is no issue with Griggy. I wouldn’t expect him to go back on that. I trust Sunderland and I trust their manager.”