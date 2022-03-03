Match winner Josh Coburn celebrates at the final whistle as Middlesborough FC beat Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Here was the epitome of a professional’s professional, full of inward pride at a job well done but too humble to take any individual kudos from it despite an evening when, in exalted company, he was the best player on the park at the Riverside Stadium.

It is not Howson’s style to shout things from the rooftops. In an immaculate career in which he has served and captained hometown Leeds United with distinction, earned many admirers and reverence in his time at Norwich City and now Boro, Howson prefers deeds to words.

But he did allow himself a brief and revealing personal moment of reflection after his epic showing and why shouldn’t he. At this stage of his career, you savour such nights in front of a full house and a national audience.

Jonny Howson avoids a challenge from Pierre-Emile Højbjerg. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

He said: “I was just really pleased because you are obviously aware that nights like these don’t come around so often.

“It is a memorable victory for the club. Individuals and everyone involved will remember it. It was a great night for us to enjoy.

“The previous round gave us confidence we could go up against a top side and let’s be honest, we have got some good players as well.”

Howson turns 34 in May and is out of contract in the summer. Yet, if ever the phrase age is only a number applies to a modern-day footballer, it is surely Howson – with the honourable exception of another player and fellow Leeds lad who started his career at Elland Road and is still widely respected in James Milner. Horsforth’s finest is still going strong at 36 and, like a fine wine, has probably got better with age.

Missed opportunity for Jonny Howson during Middlesborough's win over Tottenham Hotspur. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

The same can be said for Howson, who hails from across town in Morley. He is the sort of low-maintenance, high-quality senior player who fellow professionals cannot get enough of and who inspire those around him.

A proper football man in Chris Wilder will know that. The Boro boss is also not prone to sentiment, but will know that Howson’s sheer weight of excellent performances – his recent showing at Old Trafford for example – is strongly backing his cause to stick around.

On-message as ever, Howson is aware that Boro’s next game is also a huge one in the shape of a key meeting with play-off rivals Luton on Saturday. Another six-pointer at Wilder’s former club Sheffield United follows that.

But the confidence generated from Tuesday night should stand Boro in good stead and more especially the teenager who saw his name in lights following his brilliant winner in extra-time in the shape of Josh Coburn.

Match winner Josh Coburn celebrates at the final whistle with Matt Crooks. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

The Bedale lad – who came off the bench in the second half – announced himself on the national stage by blasting home emphatically to grab the only goal of the game and he also produced a contender for smile of the season.

On the impact of Coburn, Howson added: “First and foremost, he is a nice guy and you want people like that to do well in football. I am over the moon for him and he will remember that longer than his football career.

“But what a strike as well. We see Josh day in and day out and he works hard, applies himself and does the right things. And he has a great attitude and showed those qualities with the finish.

“He showed that physical presence and is going to have a very good future in the game because of his attitude and ability.”

Coburn was entitled to wake up on Wednesday morning and pinch himself if events actually happened the night before at the Riverside after Wilder’s decision to throw him into the fray reaped a glorious harvest.

It also vindicated Wilder’s decision not to loan him out to further his experience in the lower leagues in January. The Boro chief thought the 19-year-old had something to offer in the colours of Boro this season. Quite so.

Coburn, who scored on his debut from the bench against Sheffield Wednesday last season, said: “It was an amazing feeling in front of all the fans with a sell-out. It could not get any better, really.

“I probably could have had a hat-trick to be honest and I am buzzing with it.”