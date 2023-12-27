Key Middlesbrough FC trio again set to be sidelined for the Championship trip to Huddersfield Town

MIDDLESBROUGH again look set to be without the key trio of Hayden Hackney, Emmanuel Latte Lath and Seny Dieng for Friday's Championship trip to Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town.

They all sat out Boro's 1-0 Boxing Day loss at another White Rose side in Rotherham United and are unlikely to be available for the journey to West Yorkshire in two days time.

England under-21 star Hackney has been out for just over a month with a groin issue, while Dieng, who is due to link up with Senegal for the African Cup of Nations next month, has missed the club's last three games with a thigh problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latte Lath has been sidelined with a hamstring niggle for the last two matches.

Key Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney, who is again set to be missing for Boro's Championship game at Huddersfield Town on Friday. Picture: PA

On whether they could be available on Friday night, Carrick said: "Not really. It's only two days, so it's too quick a turnaround."

Carrick's side dominated the game at Rotherham on December 26, but despite producing 19 goal attempts, they failed to find the net once with the struggling Millers scoring with their only effort on target to register their first win since October 25.

Despite the setback, the Boro chief insists there is no issue with his side's lack of punch up top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carrick, whose side started without a recognised striker, added: "It's easy to pick the bones out of every game.

"We have goals in the team. We created chances, we're playing largely good football, we're doing a lot of good things.

"The boys will be fine. They've done a lot of good things (at Rotherham).

"Forget about the result and move forward. Last week we kept starting again, prepare again and perform again, and we'll do it again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm not concerned. I can't predict a win, obviously, but the boys will be ready.

"The lads can score goals, I’m confident of that. You’re always a better player when you’re injured and everyone will say ‘he would have scored’.