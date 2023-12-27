Key Middlesbrough FC trio again set to be sidelined for the Championship trip to Huddersfield Town
They all sat out Boro's 1-0 Boxing Day loss at another White Rose side in Rotherham United and are unlikely to be available for the journey to West Yorkshire in two days time.
England under-21 star Hackney has been out for just over a month with a groin issue, while Dieng, who is due to link up with Senegal for the African Cup of Nations next month, has missed the club's last three games with a thigh problem.
Latte Lath has been sidelined with a hamstring niggle for the last two matches.
On whether they could be available on Friday night, Carrick said: "Not really. It's only two days, so it's too quick a turnaround."
Carrick's side dominated the game at Rotherham on December 26, but despite producing 19 goal attempts, they failed to find the net once with the struggling Millers scoring with their only effort on target to register their first win since October 25.
Despite the setback, the Boro chief insists there is no issue with his side's lack of punch up top.
Carrick, whose side started without a recognised striker, added: "It's easy to pick the bones out of every game.
"We have goals in the team. We created chances, we're playing largely good football, we're doing a lot of good things.
"The boys will be fine. They've done a lot of good things (at Rotherham).
"Forget about the result and move forward. Last week we kept starting again, prepare again and perform again, and we'll do it again.
"I'm not concerned. I can't predict a win, obviously, but the boys will be ready.
"The lads can score goals, I’m confident of that. You’re always a better player when you’re injured and everyone will say ‘he would have scored’.
"We had good players playing up front, so no drama there."