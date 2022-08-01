Marcus Tavernier completes his £12m move from Middlesbrough FC to Bournemouth

MIDDLESBROUGH midfielder Marcus Tavernier has completed his £12m move to Premier League outfit Bournemouth.

By Leon Wobschall
Monday, 1st August 2022, 11:12 am

The Riverside club were left disappointed by the decision of the Leeds-born player and his representatives to push for a move last week.

Tavernier was offered a new deal earlier in the summer by the Teessiders.

Speaking ahead of Boro's opener with West Brom, boss Chris Wilder said: “We have to get on with it, the club did everything to try and keep Marcus.

Marcus Tavernier, who has completed his move from Middlesbrough to Bournemouth. Picture: PA

"When you get down to the nitty-gritty of the move and him wanting to move, I think it just became a case of negotiating the transfer fee, which is above me.”

"But as I say the club tried everything they could to keep Tav, and now we have to look forward."

On completing his move, Tavernier, 23, who has signed a five-year deal with the Dorset club, commented: "I'm happy to be here, it's been a long time coming. I'm sure everyone has seen in the press it's been something that's been going on in the background, and I'm just delighted to be here now."

