The Riverside club were left disappointed by the decision of the Leeds-born player and his representatives to push for a move last week.

Tavernier was offered a new deal earlier in the summer by the Teessiders.

Speaking ahead of Boro's opener with West Brom, boss Chris Wilder said: “We have to get on with it, the club did everything to try and keep Marcus.

Marcus Tavernier, who has completed his move from Middlesbrough to Bournemouth. Picture: PA

"When you get down to the nitty-gritty of the move and him wanting to move, I think it just became a case of negotiating the transfer fee, which is above me.”

"But as I say the club tried everything they could to keep Tav, and now we have to look forward."