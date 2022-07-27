The Leeds-born player, 23, was the subject of failed bids from the Cherries and Nottingham Forest earlier this summer.

Persistence could now pay off for the south coast outfit, with reports suggesting that a fee has been agreed with Boro – worth around £10m with a further £2.5m in add-ons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tavernier featured and scored in Boro’s last friendly, a 2-0 win over Marseille on Friday.

Marcus Tavernier: Moving to the Premier League by signing for Bournemouth. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Boro are working hard on doing business on an incoming front, with the club poised to complete the permanent signing of Brentford striker Marcus Forss shortly.

The Finnish international, who spent a loan spell at Hull last season, had a medical on Teesside on Tuesday.

Boro have also agreed a deal in principle to sign Fulham forward Rodrigo Muniz.

But the Brazilian striker, who scored five times last term, will only be allowed out of the club once Cottagers manager Marco Silva brings in a forward.

Boro's Marcus Tavernier against Barnsley last season. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Boro did complete a signing on Wednesday, bringing in former Huddersfield Town captain Tommy Smith, who has penned a one-year deal.

Smith, 30, spent pre-season on trial with Boro following his release from Stoke City in June.

He said: “There was a little bit of uncertainty and I wasn’t so sure of where I was going to be, what I was going to do.

“But one thing I did know was that if Middlesbrough came calling, it would be a straightforward answer for me. That’s been the case.