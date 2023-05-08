MIDDLESBROUGH head coach Michael Carrick says that the success or otherwise of his side's season can only be judged after their forthcoming Championship play-off semi-final with Coventry City - with this afternoon's game serving as a dress rehearsal in a 1-1 draw.

A goal just before the break from Cameron Archer cancelled out Gustavo Hamer's opener on a day when the Sky Blues got the draw they required to secure play-off participation.

They will now face Boro, who were guaranteed of a fourth-placed finish and a home second leg - regardless of events at a sold-out Riverside.

Boro visit Coventry next Sunday with the return taking place on Teesside on Wednesday, May 17.

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick reacts on the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Picture date: Monday May 8, 2023.

On whether getting in the play-offs ranked as an achievement, Carrick said: "Not really. It's not really an achievement. It's what is next and all eyes on preparing for next week and then we will judge it after that.

"We will forward to it. They are a really good team and Mark (Robins) has got them playing very, very well and they are really organised and play good football and are a real threat going forward and in transitions.

"The longer the game went on, we dealt with it pretty well, but they are a big threat as you'd expect with the run they have had and the position they are in."It's all about what happens next."

On his side's performance, he added: "We weren't quite at our level (early on) and were a little bit off and the boys were getting a little frustrated.

"But I thought the longer the game went on, we hit a better level and generally I was quite pleased with what we got from it. We pushed for a win and wanted to win, it goes without saying.

"All in all, it was a good performance and we were solid and everyone came through it and was fit and it was a really good work-out for some that needed it."It was pretty positive all around.

"We have worked to prepare in the right way and keep our edge in terms of results and performances matter. But there's no hiding from the fact that we kind of knew our fate a couple of weeks ago.

"Credit to the boys. I know we haven't had the results, but the performances have been pretty good."

On his side booking a top-six spot, Coventry chief Robins said: "I am proud of everybody. When you consider the start to the season we had and Middlesbrough were similar really at the bottom of the league with different circumstances.