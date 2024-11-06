Michael Carrick hails 'refreshing' Liverpool loanee after 'top-drawer' Middlesbrough return to winning ways at QPR

MIDDLESBROUGH head coach Michael Carrick hailed his side’s 4-1 victory as a "good step" after they returned to winning ways against QPR at Loftus Road in the Sky Bet Championship.

After a poor 3-0 home reverse to Coventry City, Boro returned to winning ways with a thumping victory in the capital.

Carrick's men stormed into a 2-0 lead through Riley McGree and Tommy Conway and, after Anfernee Dijksteel turned the ball into his own net, Emmanuel Latte Lath and Dan Barlaser added the extras late on.

Boro have taken just one less point on the road so far this term than at the Riverside Stadium, with their home numbers needing to improve if they are to cement themselves into top six contention.

Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair (right) and Middlesbrough's Ben Doak battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the MATRADE Loftus Road Stadium. Photo: John Walton/PA Wire.

Carrick’s side host Luton Town on Saturday and three of their remaining four matches in November are on home soil.

On three points at Rangers, Carrick said: "I'm delighted. Credit to QPR, they made us work but the quality was good and we showed character and composure to see the game through.

"It's good for the boys, they gave everything, their attitude and effort is top drawer. It's just experience with how to see games out, it was a test at 2-1 but we saw it out and the boys off the bench made a good impact for us.

"It's a good step for us and to win, the way it happened, the boys will take a boost after they pulled that one off."

Eighteen-year-old Liverpool loanee Ben Doak excelled as he skinned Hevertton Santos to set up McGree's opener and had another productive night to continue his fine form at the club.

Carrick added: "He's got good enthusiasm and with the way he plays, he's positive and direct.

"There's levels to decision-making with dribbling but to have purpose and energy to keep trying is a joy to see and it's refreshing.