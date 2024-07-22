Michael Carrick hopeful of having central defender back for new season but duo set to miss out

Marcus Forss and Tommy Smith look set to miss the start of Middlesbrough's season but coach Michael Carrick is hopeful of having Darragh Lenihan back.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Injuries were a big factor in Boro's disappointing 2023-24, with the trio missing a run-in which almost saw the Teessiders salvage a place in the Championship play-offs.

All three are still working their way back to fitness and with the season starting on August 10 at home to Swansea City, only central defender Lenihan seems to have a good chance of being involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 30-year-old (pictured) has been out since September with ankle and Achilles problems.

“Darragh’s been training with us for the last few weeks, and we’re hoping to get him involved over the next week or so," revealed Carrick. "If everything goes to plan, he should be okay for the start of the season.

"We’re just being patient with him because he’s been out a long time. We’re taking it step by step.

"Tommy and Marcus are a bit further down the line, we’re not expecting to see them for the start of the season. It won’t be any time soon for them really.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defender Smith made just seven appearances last season before rupturing his Achilles in October, and striker Forss tore a hamstring in March having already missed four months of the campaign with a back problem.

MAKING PROGRESS: Middlesbrough centre-back Darragh Lenihan

Left-back Alex Bangura picked up an injury on the club's pre-season training camp in Portugal and missed the weekend's game against Bolton Wanderers at Bishop Auckland, but Boro are hopeful the 25-year-old’s is not a serious issue.

Injuries open the doors to others, and like most clubs reshaping their squads, Boro have involved plenty of youngsters in pre-season, with 18-year-old Sonny Finch scoring against the Trotters.

"Finch has done great at the start of this pre-season and Law (McCabe)'s come back in great condition," commented Luke Ayling, who has made his loan from Leeds United permanent this summer. "George (McCormick) has trained with us a few days and came to Portugal with us, he played 90 minutes and was brilliant.