Michael Carrick on Middlesbrough FC's two award nominees - and life on the 'treadmill'

A STYLISH side when they are at their best or close to it, Middlesbrough's November swagger was duly recognised this week.

Key duo Finn Azaz and Emmanuel Latte Lath were nominated for the PFA Championship Fans' Player of the Month award for November, in a month which saw Boro win four out of six matches. The former netted a total of six goals, plundering braces in the victories over Luton and Oxford and further strikes in the successes over QPR and Hull City and most were pretty eye-catching.

The former Aston Villa player also contributed four assists.

Latte Lath was also recognised for his hat-trick against Oxford at the Kassam Stadium and goals against Rangers and Luton.

Finn Azaz was on form for Middlesbrough in their win over Hull City last weekend.

Boss Michael Carrick, whose side were in action at Burnley on Friday night, said: "It's credit to the whole group really, with the performance level.

"Certainly for Manu and Finn, in having the end product and quality at the top end of the pitch for us.

"It's almost the reward for all the boys in terms of the level of performance and we take that as a real positive."

After visiting Turf Moor, Boro call in at Elland Road to face Leeds United on Tuesday, a venue where they have not won in the league in their past eight attempts - even if they did win there in the EFL Cup earlier this season.

On a tough run of games, a philosophical and calm Carrick, whose side face a long trek to Plymouth on December 21, added: "At the time, it's the biggest part of the season and once we've done, the next one will be.