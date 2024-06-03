Michael Carrick says Middlesbrough have made a "statement" by handing him a new three-year contract.

Carrick's first full season as coach did not go as well as 2022-23 did, missing out on another Championship play-off campaign despite a strong finish to the season.

But where other chairmen would panic, Boro's Steve Gibson is known for supporting managers, and Carrick is delighted at the show of trust his new deal represents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NEW DEAL: Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick

“I’ve always been quite calm about it. I think having that attachment, that trust and that belief within the club is really important.

“We’ve certainly got that - that’s what still gives me the great feeling that I had when I first walked through the door.

“It feels like a big step as a headline, as a statement, but really it doesn’t change anything I do or how I approach it, it just carries on what we’re trying to achieve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One defeat in their last 12 matches saw Boro finish eight in the Championship in a season which, in common with many others, was badly blighted by injury. They also reached the semi-final of the League Cup.

Carrick took over at Boro in October 2022 after the sacking of Chris Wilder. He had a short spell as caretaker manager of Manchester United, but it was his first full-time management role having previously been in the Old Trafford backroom.

At one point Boro threatened Sheffield United for the second automatic promotion spot but they finished the campaign in fourth, beaten by Coventry City in a two-legged play-off semi-final.

In all, he has won 44 and drawn 14 of his 87 games in charge of the Teessiders.